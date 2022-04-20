Endangered Florida Panther Killed by Vehicle Along Polk Parkway

A 2-year-old male Florida panther died after being struck along the Polk Parkway in the Lakeland area, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reports. It’s the 11th known death of one of the endangered felines this year; all were attributed to vehicle collisions, Fox 13 News reports. Five were in Collier County, three in Hendry and two in Glades. The Lakeland panther’s remains were found Sunday, according to the Associated Press. RELATED: A Ring camera captured video of a purported Florida panther walking through a back yard near Clubhouse Road Monday morning.