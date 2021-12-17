Emory Spencer Swartz, 73

Emory Spencer Swartz passed away and went to his heavenly home on December 16, 2021.

He was born in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts to Frank and Eleanora Swartz. He worked for Publix for almost 25 years. He was a family man and loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrill; children, Linda (Richard) Wetsel, Emory Swartz, Jr. (Erin); Kenneth Swartz; Gregory Swartz (Michele); ten grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

A visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. and burial at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.