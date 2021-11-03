Emmett Edward Holloway Jr, 91

Emmett Edward Holloway, Jr., of Lakeland, died on November 1, 2021.

He was born on August 13, 1930, in Greensboro, GA. Emmett was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War Conflict. Following his time in the Navy, he started out as a real estate appraiser and went on to develop what is now the Sanlan RV & Golf Resort and Holloway Park in Lakeland. He was a businessman, avid fisherman and outdoorsman. Emmett was a member of The Lakes church in Lakeland for 62 years. He taught Sunday school at the church and was a Deacon Emeritus. He was a graduate of the University of Florida and avid Gator fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Mary Ann Holloway; 3 children John Holloway (Laura) of Bartow, FL, David Holloway of Seminole, FL, and Linda Holloway of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren; Jonathan Holloway of Bartow, Ashley White (Tyler) of Greer, SC, Tiffany Holloway of Seminole, FL and his extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held of Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one-hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.