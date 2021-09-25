Ella Pearl Agee, 91

Ella Pearl Agee was born October 4, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to Charlie Agee and Pearlie Dixon Agee. She was a member of Greater St. Paul MBI Church & resided in Lakeland until God called His servant home on September 14, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Pearlie Agee; also a brother, Robert Agee.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Calvin (Cheryl Hunt) Agee & Willie Agee ; two daughters, Mattie Agee and Shirley Agee ; stepchildren, Kenneth, Sabrina & Bridgett Agee; grandchildren, Leon Agee, Eleanor Ward & Shandell Terrell. She also leaves behind a host of cousins, sorrowing friends & a sympathetic adopted Family. Special thanks to Trice.

Visitation will be held at Oldham Funeral Home (1537 Kettles Avenue Lakeland, FL 33805) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12 p.m. also at the Oldham Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oldham Funeral Home.