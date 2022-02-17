Elizabeth “Beth” Theresa Glenn, 69, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on February 14, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Born on February 18, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA; daughter of the late Bertram and Theresa (Shields) Noe. She is preceded in death by infant twin brothers, and nephew, Brian Wunker.

Beth proudly served her country as a U.S. Navy Veteran and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was dedicated to her church and Catholic faith. She was a fun-loving soul, known for her generosity and spunky personality.

She is survived by siblings, Patricia Kennedy, Alice Noe, Marjorie Weidner, Mary Ann Wunker, Rev. Martin Noe, Bertram Noe, and Paul Noe, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. Beth’s final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.