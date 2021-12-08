Elizabeth (Beth) Louise Jones, 68, passed away on December 1st, 2021.

She was born March 14, 1953 in Raleigh, North Carolina and moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1965 where she went to Southwest Junior High School and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School. Beth worked many years as a paralegal and retired after her journey as an entrepreneur and purveyor of CDs and DVDs. Her loves in her life include her family, many friends (human and animal), and music.

Survived by her son Ian (Courtney) Jones, sisters Linda Jo Eldredge and Meg (Chris) Wallace, her grandchildren Taylor Jones, Colette Jones, Christian Jones, and Dylan Jones, 4 nieces and nephews, and 7 great nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Temple at 2700 S. Florida Avenue in Lakeland on Wednesday, December 8th at 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.