Elizabeth “Beth” Helen Dieringer, 78

Elizabeth Helen “Beth” Dieringer, 78, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Health. Beth was born on April 26, 1943 in Corning, NY to Helen and George Williams.

Beth worked as an educator for both St. Clement Catholic Church in Toledo, OH, as well as Saint Anthony Catholic Church and School in Lakeland, FL. While raising her children, Beth was Director of Religious Education at Saint Clement. Later at Saint Anthony, she was also involved in ministry services such as RCIA and the Women’s Council. During her life she traveled with her family from coast to coast experiencing many national parks and other historical monuments. She had lifelong loves of theatre and of learning, which was always proven in each game of Trivial Pursuit her family played.

She is survived by her brother, Phillip (Judy) Williams of Redwood City, CA, two children: Charles (Melissa) Dieringer of Sylvania, OH, and Karen Everhart of Lakeland, FL; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Abigail, Jacob, and Ashley Everhart; Isaac, Hannah, Bria, and Charlotte Dieringer, and one great-granddaughter: Adriana Marie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL on Monday, January 31st at 11 a.m., followed with a visitation at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH on Wednesday, February 9th from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.