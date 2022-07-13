Elena Sanchez-Martinez, 88, passed away in Lakeland on July 12, 2022.

She is survived by her husband Israel; son Israel; daughter Zulma; 2 sisters; 5 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; 1 niece and 3 nephews. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel.

Interment will take place later that day at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.