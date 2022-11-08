Polk County’s 172 precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Florida general election. The ballot includes several local races and statewide contests, including governor and U.S. senator.

Local offices on the ballot:

A runoff for Polk County School Board

A race for Polk County Commission

A runoff for Polk County judge.

State and federal offices on the ballot:

Two races for U.S. House seats in Lakeland-area districts

Two races for Florida Senate seats in Lakeland-area districts.

Statewide races for U.S. senator, governor and three Florida Cabinet officers: attorney general, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture.

BEFORE YOU VOTE: Get a personalized sample ballot and find your polling place by entering your address here.

Check a compilation sample ballot

At the polling place, voters will be asked to show two forms of identification: a signature identification and a photo identification. Some IDs that have both a photo and signature, such as a driver license, can be accepted as a single form of identification. More on polling-place procedures.

The ballot also includes:

A Polk County referendum to preserve a program to purchase environmental lands

A Polk County charter amendment to increase the time between county charter reviews from eight years to 12 years

Five merit retentions for Florida Supreme Court justices

Eight merit retentions for Second District Court of Appeal judges

Three Florida constitutional amendments

Throughout Polk County, 463,894 people were registered to vote as of Oct. 11, the deadline for the primary election. Among them are 175,560 Republicans, 148,736 Democrats, and 139,598 registered with a different party or no party affiliation.

Early voting took place at nine locations in Polk County from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5. As of Monday, 73,315 Polk residents had returned mail ballots either and 44,570 had participated in early voting.

Turnout through Nov. 7:

Total Democrat Republican Other Mail ballots returned 73,315 30,376 29,979 12,960 Early voting 44,570 13,493 23,288 7,789

The remaining Polk residents who received vote-by-mail ballots have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to return them to the Polk Supervisor of Elections offices at 250 S. Broadway Ave. in Bartow or 70 Florida Citrus Boulevard in Winter Haven.

On Tuesday night, check results for local races after 7 p.m. on the LkldNow.com home page or at the Polk Supervisor of Elections site. Statewide results will be available at enight.elections.myflorida.com