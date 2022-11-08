Polk County’s 172 precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Florida general election. The ballot includes several local races and statewide contests, including governor and U.S. senator.

Local offices on the ballot:

  • A runoff for Polk County School Board
  • A race for Polk County Commission
  • A runoff for Polk County judge.

State and federal offices on the ballot:

  • Two races for U.S. House seats in Lakeland-area districts
  • Two races for Florida Senate seats in Lakeland-area districts.
  • Statewide races for U.S. senator, governor and three Florida Cabinet officers: attorney general, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture.

BEFORE YOU VOTE:

voter guide 2022: research candidates before you vote

Florida Senate

Colleen Burton vs. Deysel Dokur and Ben Albritton vs. Christopher Proia

U.S. House

Laurel Lee vs. Alan Cohn and Scott Franklin vs. Keith R. Hayden Jr.

At the polling place, voters will be asked to show two forms of identification: a signature identification and a photo identification. Some IDs that have both a photo and signature, such as a driver license, can be accepted as a single form of identification. More on polling-place procedures.

The ballot also includes:

Throughout Polk County, 463,894 people were registered to vote as of Oct. 11, the deadline for the primary election. Among them are 175,560 Republicans, 148,736 Democrats, and 139,598 registered with a different party or no party affiliation.

Early voting took place at nine locations in Polk County from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5. As of Monday, 73,315 Polk residents had returned mail ballots either and 44,570 had participated in early voting.

Turnout through Nov. 7:

Total   DemocratRepublicanOther
Mail ballots returned73,31530,37629,97912,960
Early voting44,57013,49323,2887,789

The remaining Polk residents who received vote-by-mail ballots have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to return them to the Polk Supervisor of Elections offices at 250 S. Broadway Ave. in Bartow or 70 Florida Citrus Boulevard in Winter Haven.

On Tuesday night, check results for local races after 7 p.m. on the LkldNow.com home page or at the Polk Supervisor of Elections site. Statewide results will be available at enight.elections.myflorida.com

SEND FEEDBACK, corrections or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Barry Friedman founded Lkldnow.com in 2015 as the culmination of a career in print and digital journalism. Since 1982, he has used the tools of reporting, editing and content curation to help people in...

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.) Cancel reply