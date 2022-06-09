Eleanore “Ellie” Freid, 81

Eleanore “Ellie” Freid passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born in Reading, PA to Samuel and Janet. She later moved to Hillside, NJ where she attended Hillside High School. In 1963 she met her husband-to-be Joel, and in 1964 Joel married the love of his life, and he and Ellie lived together as best friends for 58 years.

After working alongside Joel, managing his office for many years, Ellie decided to start and successfully operated her own weight loss center. Ellie was also a successful visual artist. She partnered with some of the local artists displaying and selling their work at a Lakeland art co-op, and she successfully entered her work at many local and regional art shows.

If you knew Ellie, you loved her. She was warm, caring and compassionate. Her heart was as big as the moon. But the thing that she loved best about her life was being a mom. She loved to tell stories about her experiences with her children when they were very young and growing up, and the values she tried to instill in them. Today her adult children reflect those values in the way they live their lives and raise their own children. In each of them you can see a part of their mother.

She is survived by her husband Joel, whose life was enriched by her warmth and compassion, her honesty and of course her love.

She is also survived by her three beautiful children Gerri (Jeff), Mark (Steph), and Elizabeth (Devon), and her six wonderful grandchildren Max (Justine), Jacob, Sophie, Ethan, Joseph and Mirabelle. She is survived by her sister Joan and brother Steve, and her sisters-in-law Julia and Barbara.





A graveside ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at Temple Emanuel Cemetery at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.