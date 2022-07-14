Edna Louise Leach, 77

On June 25, 2022, Edna Louise Leach passed away at the age of 77.

Edna lived a long and happy life and died peacefully in her sleep at Highland Lakes Center under the care and support of Good Shepherd Hospice. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 44 years, Elmer Leach.

Edna was born in Takoma Park, MD to Harvey and Louise (Wells) Brake, on January 23, 1945. She went to school in Wheaton, MD. On September 18, 1977, she married her best friend, Elmer Leach. They lived in Maryland until 1987 when the family moved to central Florida. This move brought her closer to her eldest son, Michael. She enjoyed being close to Michael and his family. Family pizza nights were always especially memorable. She worked hard all her life and for many of those years, she was able to work side-by-side with her daughter, Mary, as an electrical assembler. She was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church. She loved the outdoors, nature, and animals. She spent much of her golden years taking care of several feathered and furry friends. She watched Wheel of Fortune every night with her daughter. Her favorite movie was Annie. In her youth, she was an avid gardener. She loved flowers in spring, meeting new people, video chats, the color green, shrimp scampi, country music, and Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Louise Brake, and her husband, Elmer Leach. Edna is survived and missed by her daughter Mary Titus and sons Michael (Merritt) Brake and Ralph Mayo: 11 grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren: and her brother, William (Judy) Brake.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.