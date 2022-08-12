Early Voting for August Primary Starts Saturday

Early voting in advance of the Aug. 23 primary election kicks off Saturday and lasts through Aug. 22 at nine Polk County locations — two of them in Lakeland.

Early-voting locations are open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

The Lakeland locations are:

Polk County Government Operations Center, 930 E. Parker St. (map)

Simpson Park Recreation Center, 1725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (map)

Other early-voting locations in Polk County are:

Bartow: Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St. (map)

Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St. (map) Davenport: Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office, 1100 Dunson Road (map)

Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office, 1100 Dunson Road (map) Haines City: Haines City Library, 111 N 6th St. (map)

Haines City Library, 111 N 6th St. (map) Lake Wales: Tourist Club, 205 N 5th St. (map)

Tourist Club, 205 N 5th St. (map) Mulberry: Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE 5th St. (map)

Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE 5th St. (map) Poinciana: Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave. (map)

Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave. (map) Winter Haven: Gil Jones NE Polk County Government Center, 3425 Lake Alfred Road (map)

While some of the races on the ballot are restricted to registered Republicans and Democrats, most are open to all registered voters in Polk County who were registered as of July 25. They include:





Four races for the Polk County School Board

A race for Polk County judge.

Two races for Florida House seats in Lakeland-area districts. Both races include only Republican candidates but are open to all voters because no Democrats are in the running.

Races in the party primaries include U.S. House races for both Republicans and Democrats, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner for Republicans only.

Voters will be asked to show two forms of identification: a signature identification and a photo identification. Some IDs that have both a photo and signature, such as a driver license, can be accepted as a single form of identification. More on polling-place procedures.

Two other ways to vote include: