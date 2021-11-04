E. Lavern Waters, 84

Mr. Lavern Waters went home to be with The Lord on October 31, 2021. He was born in Jasper, FL to parents, James and Lela Waters. Lavern moved to Lakeland in 1960. He worked for Publix Supermarkets as a Grocery Warehouse Superintendent for 38 years.

Lavern was a member of Trinity Life Church of God. His hobbies included his love of farming and fishing.

Lavern is survived by his wife, Ann Waters; daughters, Daphne Waters, Brandee (Steve) Sullivan; sisters, Susie (Jim) Pearce, Marilyn (Lamar) Carmichael; grandchildren, Evelyn and Matthew Sullivan; many nieces and nephews and life-long friends.

Visitation will be Friday November 12th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Life Church of God, 1942 W. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.