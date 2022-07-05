DSM Technology Consultants Acquired by a Massachusetts Firm

Lakeland data infrastructure firm DSM Technology Consultants has been acquired by Massachusetts-based Thrive Networks Inc. for an undisclosed sum, The Ledger reports. The acquisition will help strengthen Thrive’s offerings to state, local and educational government (SLED) agencies, the company said in a news release. David Robinson, who founded DSM 36 years ago, and COO Greg Madden will become senior leaders in Thrive’s new SLED division.