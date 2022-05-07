Draken Laying Off 100 in Lakeland After Losing Air Force Contract

Draken International plans to lay off 100 employees at its headquarters at Lakeland Linder International Airport beginning May 24, the company said in a document filed with the state of Florida. The job cuts resulted from the U.S. Air Force not renewing a $280 million contract for adversary air services at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the Business Observer reported. In addition, Draken announced it would close a facility in Nevada and lay off 147 people there.