Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm, 87

Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm died November 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Edwin was born in Far Rockaway, New York in 1934 to his mother Margaret (Roth) and his father Nathan Lamm. His brother Irwin shared their family life. He attended high school there, becoming Valedictorian of his class. He graduated from New York University and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of, Buffalo, in 1960. It was there that he met his wife, Rosemarie (Santora) and they were married December 3, 1960. He continued his surgical training at Maimonides Hospital, Baylor University Hospital, and Georgetown University Hospital.

Ed served as a Captain in the United Air Force while a surgeon at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. Their first child, David Roth Lamm was born in 1962. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D. C. During his residency his son Mark and his daughter Julie (LaFay) were born. He then embarked on a career as a surgeon in Bowie, Maryland where his son Jeffrey was born. During this time, he became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

After practicing five years he relocated his practice to Lakeland, Florida. The family moved into their home where he resided for 48 years. Ed practiced medicine and surgery at Lakeland Regional Medical Center for 30 years and served as Medical Staff President. He was a member of the Independent Physicians of Polk County, The American College of Surgeons, and The Florida Long Term Care Association. He also served on the Board of the Imperial Symphony Orchestra and The Rath Senior Connextions Center.

While his accomplishments were many, his love for medicine was incorporated into his passion for caring for patients. He was a surgeon who “walked the walk”. He was an Old Testament healer; always having time to cure. While a dedicated physician, he loved his family above all. He was a sailor, a traveler, a beach lover, an opera fan and gardener. Dr. Lamm was a true Renaissance man.





Visitation Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801 with service to follow at 6 p.m. Reception to follow in the Tribute Center. Interment will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.