Downtown’s Elaborate Christmas Displays Will Light Up on Thanksgiving Day

Downtown Lakeland’s elaborate Christmas decorations will light up around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, but the process to set them up starts in October when a city parks worker starts preparing the stored fixtures, The Ledger reports (Subscribers-only story). Installation starts Nov. 1 and lasts until the Christmas Parade the first Thursday in December. Costs include: $55k for Lakeland Electric to lease, install, remove and store some of the more elaborate pieces, and $2.7k to maintain and repair decorations.