Douglas Neil Tabler, 85

Douglas Neil Tabler passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

He was born on July 2, 1937. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith, daughter Darla, his parents, sister and brother. Doug spent his early years in Ashtabula, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Lakeland, Florida. He worked in the fiberglass industry his entire life. Owning his own company for many years, he recently retired. He is survived by son Dennis, daughter Debbie Boyett (Daniel), 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.