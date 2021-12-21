Dorothy W. Watts, 96

Dorothy W. Watts passed away on December 18, 2021. She was 96.

Dorothy was the daughter of John F. and Helen S. Winkelblech, born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 9, 1925. She was an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania and Florida. She married Paul H. Watts on June 24, 1949. Dorothy was an avid writer and had up to 200 penpals around the world. She is survived by her three children: Helen Touchton, John Watts, and Elizabeth Rowe. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew and Nicholas Brock, and Amanda and Michelle Watts.

A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Osceola Memory Gardens in Kissimmee, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.