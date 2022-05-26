Dorothy Schoener Holmes, 80

Dorothy Schoener Holmes of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 80 years of age. She was born on September 17, 1941, in Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Charles and Martha Schoener.

She attended Brookline Grade School and graduated with honors from South Hills High School in 1959. She graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. Dorothy had an extensive nursing career which consisted of the following: Washington PA Hospital from 1962-1963, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, CA 1963-1966, Intensive Coronary Care Hospital, Rochester, MN in 1970, St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN., St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, MN., and Miller Dwan Hospital as Evening Supervisor.

She is preceded in death by husband, Robert Spencer Holmes, whom she married on March 12, 1966 in Santa Barbara. Shortly after being married, they moved to Duluth, Minnesota where they built a home and lived until moving to Fort Myers in 1998. Dorothy later moved to Florida Presbyterian Homes, Lakeland, Florida in 2012. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Nathan Holmes (wife Nicole Marinello) and Damon Holmes (wife Heejin Shin).

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, gardening, and was a master knitter. Dorothy was very active in church, and a member of the Elks, Power Squadron, American Legion and various veterans’ organizations. She was always active, having served on the Zoning Administration for Grand Lake Twp. the board of the Agape House, and as Upper Chairman for Arrowhead Youth Soccer. She was a rural mail carrier, drove a van for Veterans Administration for 7 years, and started a business making clothes for the handicapped and residents at nursing homes. She also conducted hearing & vision screening at St. Louis County Schools. Dorothy also started a Veterans program at Florida Presbyterian Homes in 2012 where she received a Presidential Service Award.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Florida Presbyterian Homes (16 Lake Hunter Drive Lakeland, FL 33803)





For those who unable to attend, you may find and view the service live at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACBeXhfFmzkcoZTimw0DVw