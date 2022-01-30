Dorothy S. Reinsch, 90

Dorothy S. Reinsch passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with her two loving cats by her side. She was 90 years old, born February 24, 1931.

She was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy, a recent graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition, married Robert T. Reinsch, another recent graduate as a mechanical engineer, on August 6, 1952. They lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and finally Florida. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. After moving to Lakeland, she was active with Welcome Wagon, Garden Club, and her church. She also taught migrant children before becoming a schoolteacher with Polk County. She later received a Master of Science in Science Education from Florida Institute of Technology in 1977.

Dorothy was a science teacher at Southwest Middle School (formerly Southwest Jr High School) for over 30 years. Her students thought she was a hard, yet engaging, teacher, however they all loved and respected her. She retired when her husband of over fifty years was diagnosed with cancer to become his caregiver. In recent years, Dorothy was battling the affects of heart failure. Her caregivers thought the world of her as did many others she had contact with. They all described her as a bold, fierce, and smart person, but also lively and funny in her own way.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Reinsch, and her parents John P. and Helen B. Schrader. She is survived by her son, Kenneth J. Reinsch and his wife Renee, her daughters, Barbara R. Whitehead and her husband Bill, and Lynda R. Mack and her husband Tom. She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great grandson.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for a later date. Heath Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.



