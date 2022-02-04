Dorothy Eugene (Woods) Warren, 83

Dorothy Eugene (Woods) Warren, age 83, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022.

She is survived by her children; Ethel Marie (Wilson) Calhoun , Rita Joyce(Wilson) Hagen and her husband Joseph, Paul Edward Warren and his wife Dianne and Jessie Dewayne Warren and his wife Barbara; brother, Clarence E Woods and his Wife Shirley Mae (Muller); grandchildren, Shawn and Marcus Calhoun, James and Amanda Warren, Elizabeth and Jospeh Hagen, Jessie Warren Jr; nieces and nephews, Dennis, Sammy, Darlene, Teresa and Betty Woods, Jerry, Tammy and Perry Woods; and numerous great grandchildren.

Dorothy was born on September 21, 1938 in Moccasin Holler, Missouri to Richard Stephen and Earline (Bell) Woods. She is preceeded in death by her parents; husband, James Paul Warren; daughter, Edith Fay (Wilson) Davis; son, Darrell Wayne Warren; granddaughter, Caroline Davis; brother, William “Bill” Woods, his wife, Lona Marie (Widner) Woods and nephew, Danny Joe Woods. She was fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that Dorothy is now at peace surrounded by the light and family she loved.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.