Dottie Nason, 85, passed away October 21, 2021.

Dottie was born in Lakeland on January 26, 1936. She was a member of Lakes Church, and during her working career, was a nurse.

She is survived by her sons, Neil and Mike Nason; brothers, Ed Moore, Jr. and Jerry Moore; grandchildren, Brandy and Rocky Nason.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 26th at 1 p.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.