Donna Wright McAdams, 63, passed away March 9, 2022.

Donna was born in Miami, Florida on October 22, 1958, to Ollie and Betty Wright. She enjoyed going to the beach, and trips to Family Fun Center with her niece Ella. More than anything, Donna loved having her family around her.

She is survived by her husband, Roy McAdams of Lakeland, FL; son, Eric (Ingrid) Eubank of Winter Haven, FL; daughter, Laura Eubank of Bartow, FL; brothers, Bobby (Rhonda) Wright of Satsuma, FL, John (Sherry) Wright of Lake Wales, FL and Donald (Barbara) King of Lakeland, FL; sisters, Nancy Wright of Lakeland FL, Judy (Ron) Wilkerson of Cullman, AL, Carolyn Fultz Ware of Ormand Beach, FL and Darlene (Mark) Pauley of Plant City, FL; step daughter, Shannon McAdams of Orlando, FL. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Ollie W. Wright; mother, Betty Waldron; brother, Ollie Wright, II; sister, Shirley Dawson; step father, Thomas Waldron; nieces, Kimberly Heacox Hamilton and Angie Wright; sister in law, Janice McAdams; and mother in law, Audrey Owens.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 13th from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., immediately followed by a service at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Following the service, interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.