Divers Find Submerged Car Owned by a Missing Lakeland Woman

Divers with an Oregon organization called Adventures with Purpose came to Lakeland to find the car owned by a woman who went missing last April. On Wednesday, they located Margaret “Jan” Shupe Smith’s Kia submerged in a retention pond in the Hunter’s Crossing subdivision off Old Polk City Road, News Channel 8 reports. The team called the Polk Sheriff’s Office, which pulled the car from the pond and found a body inside. The body’s identity has not been released yet, but more information is expected today. | Adventures With Purpose |