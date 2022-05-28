Dinah Jenkins, 65, passed away May 17, 2022.

Dinah was born in Albany, Georgia on December 23, 1956. She attended Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Lakeland. Dinah was a great cook and orchid grower, but her greatest joy was taking care of her family.

Dinah was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Nell Taylor; and sister, Debbie Taylor. She is survived by her husband, Richard “Dickie” Jenkins, whom she married on June 4, 1976. She is also survived by her children, Lee (Deanna) Jenkins, Chris (Kathryn) Taylor and Jimmy Jenkins; sister, Becky Sheffield; grandchildren, Andrew Jenkins, Tyler Jenkins, Lewis Jenkins, Austin, CJ, Cheyanne, Taylor and Toby.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.