Dial Boyle Jackson, 88

Dial Boyle Jackson of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022, at the age of 88 surrounded by her children. She was a Lakeland resident for more than 50 years.

Dial was born in Sanford, Florida and graduated from Sanford High School. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate from Duke University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and president of the student government.

Dial was very involved in local community service, including as a volunteer at Talbot House Ministries, chair of the Lakeland Bicentennial celebration in 1976, president of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, a member of PEO and a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland. Dial was an avid bridge player, enjoyed tennis and loved her family.

She was the daughter of Lloyd Fargo Boyle and Rosa Gray Boyle. She is survived by her four children – Jimmy, Gray, Dial and Lloyd – seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.