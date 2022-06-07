Dennis Ross Withdraws From U.S. House Race

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Lakeland, saw a chance to return to Congress when an open, Republican-leaning seat was created this year. But he has discontinued his campaign for House District 15, citing “limited resources and a crowded field of candidates,” Florida Politics reports. Seven Republicans remain in the August primary for the seat representing the western half of Lakeland and much of eastern Hillsborough County. | ALSO: Tampa Bay Times | The Ledger