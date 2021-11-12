Dennis E. Hall, 73

Dennis E. Hall was born at home on September 15, 1948 in Blytheville AR. He went to his heavenly home on November 9, 2021 at the age of 73.

He graduated from Gosnell High school in Gosnell AR and received his BS degree at AR State University in Jonesboro AR, where he also met his wife of 51 years at the Baptist student union.

Dennis married Johnna Huie on August 7, 1970. They were blessed with a daughter, Amy Elizabeth on October 27, 1972.

Dennis joined the Air Force in March 1969 during the Vietnam era. They moved to Florida in 1976. He became facilities manager for FDOT District 1, where he worked for over 25 years.

He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lakeland (now known as Lakes church) where he volunteered at Compassion House and went on mission trips to Cuba.





Dennis and Johnna enjoyed traveling, especially with family. Family was always important to Dennis (as evident by the many trips to Disney with Amy and family).

Along with wife Johnna and daughter Amy, he is survived by one sister Carol Hinton of Oklahoma. Son-in-law Matthew Buckner, grandchildren Mackenzie (21), Blake (20), Carter (18) Tre (16) and Elijah (10 and 11/12ths). And many cousins, family and friends.

Visitation at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel Saturday, Nov 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.