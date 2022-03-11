Debra Lee Stivers, 70, passed away March 7, 2022.

Debra was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 4, 1951, and remained a lifelong fan of Ohio State football. She was a swimmer during high school, before going on to complete her schooling to be a nurse. She worked as a caring nurse, while also raising her family as a single mother before meeting her soulmate Charles. Debra was a mother figure to all, and helped others anyway she could. For years she helped run the Lakeland Patriots Football Program. Besides spending time with her family, Debra also enjoyed bowling.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stivers; step daughter, DeeDee Todd; brother, Gary Beal; and sister, Barbara Baugher. She is survived by her children, Joe (Christina Lowe) Stivers and Sean Stivers; step children, Charles Samuel (Sue Snell) Stivers, Jr., Tammy (Mark) Hatcher and Missy Stivers; brothers, Bob and Ed Beal; sisters, Audrey Calhoun and Cherie Slones; and 17 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 24th at 6 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.