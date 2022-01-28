Deanna K. Youngs Shick, 63

Deanna K. Youngs Shick passed away on January 17th, 2022. She was 63.

Deanna was born in Detroit, MI on November 17, 1958, and moved to Lakeland in 1977 from Redford Township, MI. After graduating from Southeastern University where she played on the basketball team and participated in band, she began her career as a music teacher. Deanna taught at Evangel, Kathleen Middle School where she received “Teacher of the Year”, and Ridgeview Global Academy. She was an avid sports fan, and most recently worked for the Tampa Lightning, earning two championship rings.

Deanna enjoyed to travel abroad, and was even married in Wales, to her husband Richard. In addition to Richard, Deanna is survived by her, father, Daniel Youngs. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Youngs; and her sister, Darlene Gunter.

Visitation for Deanna will be held Saturday, Feb. 5th from 2to 3 p.m. at Victory Church, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.