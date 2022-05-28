Dawson Thompson, 20

Dawson Thompson was born in Lakeland, Florida on September 15, 2001 to Pamela Dyess and Scott Thompson. He passed away on May 17th, 2022 at the age of 20.

He received his high school diploma from SteppingStones High School in 2019. Dawson will be remembered by family and friends as a loving son, brother, grandson and loyal friend. Dawson ‘s life revolved around family and friends, he will be forever missed and the impact that he made in those who loved him is immeasurable.

Dawson is survived by mother Pamela; father Scott ; sister Paige; grandmother Patricia; he is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held honoring Dawson at Fellowship Church on Saturday June 4th at 11 a.m., 4405 N Galloway Rd Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.