David Charles Viele, Sr., 63, died December 4, 2021.

Mr. Viele was born in Charleston, SC on March 7, 1958 to Charles Elmore Viele and Barbara Ann Boomer. He moved to Lakeland Florida at the age of 11, where he remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1976. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-1980. After leaving the U.S. Navy with honorable discharge, David went to work for Discount Auto Parts for the next 23 years where he worked his way up to become the VP of purchasing. He then left DAP, he went to work as a Senior Equipment buyer for Publix Supermarkets. He was a lifelong member of the Kissimmee Duck club and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. David was an avid duck hunter, fisherman, and a Florida Gator football fan.

Mr. Viele is survived by his children, Rhiannon Ray, David Viele Jr., and Marissa Vinyard; step-father, John Spano; siblings, Amy Viele Taylor, Janet Vitale, Loraine Collins, Carolyn Riddle and Blakely Viele; grandchildren, Paisley, Harper, Bryson, and Charlie (expected in March).

Visitation will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland FL 33801. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at The club at Eaglebrooke following graveside. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.