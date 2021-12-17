David Bayhan Sr, 81

David Bayhan Sr. passed away on December 15, 2021. Born in Dayton, Ohio on April 10, 1940, Mr. Bayhan moved to Lakeland with his family in 1951.

He attended Lakeland High School and after obtaining his GED, Mr. Bayhan joined the United States Coast Guard. Mr. Bayhan had a passion for waterskiing and as young man could usually be found at Lake Hollingsworth doing what he loved. Mr. Bayhan traveled to Seattle, Washington in 1962 and joined the water ski show team at the World’s Fair. He loved entertaining massive crowds as “Oly” the clown during the run of the fair. During his time at the Fair, Mr. Bayhan had the opportunity to water ski behind Roy Rogers and Trigger, and he remains the only person to have done so. Mr. Bayhan was involved with the Lakeland Water Ski Club for many years and served as an officer in the club several times. In addition to water skiing, Mr. Bayhan loved to fly airplanes, and ride motorcycles as young man. He loved to play golf, and met many friends at Cleveland Heights Golf Course.

Mr. Bayhan worked many different jobs including pest control at Roy MacArthur’s, car mechanic at Hayes Service Center and, delivery driver for 7-UP. Mr. Bayhan owned and operated a concession business in the 1970’s and served lunches from his concession wagon at Santa Fe High School for a couple of years and served food at local events such as the Orange Cup Regatta, the Lakeland Open Water Ski tournaments, and local high school football games. Mr. Bayhan also worked as plumber, primarily for Paul’s Plumbing for many years. In 1985, he started Action Plumbing in Lakeland and operated the business for 15 years. He closed the business when he started working at the City of Lakeland as a Plumbing Inspector in 2000. Mr. Bayhan was active in the local Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors (PHCC) association in the 1990’s and served on the Board of Directors for the Florida Section. He was very proud of obtaining his plumbing license and encouraged every plumber he had contact with to go get a license if they didn’t already have one.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth, Sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Walker, Son, John Kosmalski and Nephew Rick Godfrey. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn, his daughter Dina Tyler of Concord, CA, son David Bayhan Jr (Carrie) of Lakeland, FL, grandchildren: Serafin Wesnidge of Utah, Kevin and Jacob Kosmalski of Michigan, Elleri and Bennet Bayhan of Lakeland, and Nephew, Steven Godfrey of Lakeland.

No services are planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.