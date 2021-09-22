Daryl Wayne Cason , 61

Daryl Wayne Cason passed away on September 20, 2021, at age 61. He was born on September 11, 1960. Daryl was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida.

From the time he was a young child, he spent most of his time with his grandfather, Lipham, and their thoroughbred racehorses. He was a professional jockey at age 16, and later became a trainer in his 20’s. Daryl served in the U.S. Army. He was a “die hard” Chicago Bears fan. On any given Sunday, he would be somewhere watching the game. He was self-employed, running his lawn maintenance until he passed.

Daryl was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmie, and Jeanette Lipham. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie; daughter, Jennifer, son, Gary (Brandy); mother, Judith Grimes, father, Charles Cason; sister, Kathy; grandchildren, Skyler, Raven, Brooke, Andres Jr., and Lucas; his beloved dog, Camber; and numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801, with services following at 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.