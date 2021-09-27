Daryl Miles Sutton, 66

Daryl Miles Sutton, Age 66, passed away on September 11, 2021 in Lakeland.

He was a Native Floridian who was born on January 28, 1955 in Dade City, FL. He was an avid fisherman when he was younger and a Tampa Bay Bucs Fan until the end. Daryl was a family man and would do anything for his family. He was a smart, funny, kind, generous, Christian man.

Daryl was preceded in death by his mother, Leona; father, Lee; son, Daniel and sister, Carol. He is survived by two daughters, Crystal and Terra (Clayton); grandchildren; Christopher, Bradley, Carlisle, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Trista and Trenton; great grandson and favorite person alive, Daniel; brother, Larry (MaryAnn) and sister, Susan and many other loving family members.

There will be two celebrations of Daryl’s Life, the first will be held at Eagle Point Fellowship in Chiefland, Florida on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.. The second will be on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fuel Church, Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.