Daniel Harrison Youngs, 84, passed away June 5, 2022.

Mr. Youngs was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 29, 1937. He retired from the Redford Township Police Department as an Officer, and then helped at Teen Challenge Rehabilitation Centre.

Mr. Youngs was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Youngs; and his two daughters, Darlene Gunter and Deanna K. Youngs Shick. He is survived by his son in law, Richard Shick; and his other extended family members.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Victory Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.