Dale Richard Wilson, 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Mr. Wilson was born in Albany, NY on Dec. 6, 1932. He served in the U.S. Army before moving on to his career with the State Corrections Department in New York, where he served as Deputy Superintendent. He was a member of the Restoration Fellowship Church.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Carol Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Carol Justice Wilson; sons, Paul R. (JoAnn) Wilson and Mark (Jill) Wilson; brother, Robert Wilson; sister, Dorothy Warner; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wed. from 10 to 11 a.m., with services at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.