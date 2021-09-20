Cynthia “Cindee” Ann Kasey, 57, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Lakeland Regional Hospital after a four-week battle against COVID.

Her journey began in Louisville, Kentucky on May 8, 1963. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Reginald “Chick” Kasey Sr. She attended the high school in Louisville, Kentucky, but she completed her senior year education and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School (class of 1982). After high school, she attended Traviss Technical College to become a nurse. She completed their program and earned her Licensed Practical Nursing certification.

Cindee was employed through PCSB (Polk County), where she worked as a school nurse and a paraeducator. She enjoyed animals, travel, photography, kayaking, and had an obsession with the Rolling Stones rock and roll band. Cindee was known to be incredibly adventurous and fearless and had a heart for connecting with others. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit. She kept those around her laughing and so loved being the instigator of practical jokes.

Cindee was preceded in death by both of her parents, Dorothy and Reginald Kasey Sr., her stepmother, Jean Kasey, and her stepbrother, Keith Schuler. She was closest to her dad, paternal grandmother, Lottie Kasey, who helped raise Cindee as a toddler after the death of her mom. Jean Kasey, her stepmother, loved Cindee as one of her own daughters.

Left to cherish her memory are her stepsisters, Bev Taft, Deborah Nichols, Cyndi Felton, and Melody Webb. Cindy did have a brother, Reginald Kasey, Jr., whose existence is unknown. She has multiple friends who are mourning the death of their friend. Those closest include her BFF, Cathy Farquhar, Michelle Montero, Linda Jennings, her partner, Don Liebetreu, and Cindee’s most precious fur baby, Rusty.

Services will be private, family only. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.