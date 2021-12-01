Crystal Sue Cline, 62

Crystal Sue Cline, Age 62, passed away on November 29, 2021 in Lakeland, FL. She was born on June 14, 1959 in Tiffin, OH.

Crystal loved attending her church, Family Worship Center. She also loved her cats, crocheting and helping others. She is preceded in death by her husband in 2009, Myron Cline and son, 2016, Stephen Campbell; her mom in 2010, Sue Goodwin.

She is survived by her children, Heidi McGlothlin (Brian) and Nathaniel Stilwell; brothers, Eugene (Bill) and Tom (Sherry) Biller; 12 grandchildren, Taz, Patience, Stephanie, Heather, Brian, John, Stephen, NayNay, Cody, Kaylee, Michael, Ali; a host of nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Misty Sickels.

A celebration of Crystal’s Life will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Family Worship Center in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.