COVID-19 in Polk: Thursday Evening

Polk’s second confirmed COVID-19 death was reported Thursday, as the number of verified cases in the county rose to 103, up 12 from the previous day. Twenty-two of those cases were in Lakeland, up one from Wednesday.

The Polk death involved a 73-year-old woman whose case was confirmed March 29 and who had contact with another COVID-19 case, according to the latest reports from the Florida Department of Health. Records do not include any other identifying information.

As of Friday morning, 1,825 people have been tested in Polk, a huge increase over Wednesday night’s 1,279, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those:

115 were positive (an update from the Thursday evening figure above)

1,710 were negative

2 were inconclusive

23 await results

Polk County has an estimated population of more than 700,000 people.

The number of people hospitalized in Polk was reported at 45 this morning. Two people in Polk County has died from the disease.





Reported cases in Lakeland grew by one to 22.

Current totals reported for Polk cities are:

Davenport, 29

Winter Haven, 23

Lakeland, 22

Kissimmee, 14

Haines City, 3

Lake Wales 3

Bartow, 2

Fort Meade, 2

Mulberry, 2

Auburndale, 1

Champions Gate, 1

Frostproof, 1

Tracking the cases: Polk and Florida