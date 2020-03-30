COVID-19 in Polk: Sunday Evening

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose to 46 on Sunday evening, up from 28 three days earlier. Seven of those cases were in Lakeland, up from three on Thursday.

So far, 826 people have been tested in Polk, with 740 tests registering as negative and 40 awaiting responses. Polk County has an estimated population of more than 700,000 people.

The largest number of cases in Polk — 16 — are in Davenport. followed by Kissimmee, 9; Winter Haven and Lakeland at 7; Lake Wales 3; and Haines City and Mulberry with 1 each.

The seven Polk cases reported Sunday involved four women and three men between the ages of 37 and 83. One is considered travel-related, involving a 46-year-old woman who returned from New York.