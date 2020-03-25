Coronavirus Roundup: Publix Adding Plexiglass Barriers

Publix Super Markets is adding plexiglass barriers at checkout counters, customers and pharmacies in an effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Installation starts this weekend and should be completed at all stores in two weeks, spokeswoman Maria Brous wrote in an email.

Kroger Co., which competes with Publix in Atlanta and the Carolinas, had earlier announced it would place protection at cash registers.

Drive Promotes Gift Cards for Local Businesses

Two local organizations are organizing a drive to help Lakeland businesses by getting customers to buy gift cards to “buy now, spend later.”

“We hope this initiative will provide companies with much-needed revenue during this uncertain time,” reads a Facebook post from the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority. “The Gift Card Incentive Program is open to all Lakeland businesses.”





Interested businesses can register online.

Nineteen61 Adds Comfort Food, More

At Nineteen61 in downtown Lakeland, efforts to stay afloat in uncertain times for the restaurant industry include adding family-style comfort dishes to the menu, starting its own delivery service and selling toilet paper, WUSF News reports.

The menu now includes pasta dishes, mac and cheese, and other affordable family fare., and owner Marcos Fernandez is promoting regularly on social media.

Fernandez is worried about the future for restaurants, noting that some downtown spots have already closed. “As the days progress, if we can’t get some type of bailout,” he said, “it’s going to get chaotic.”

Veterinarians Switch to Curbside Pickup

Veterinarians and their staff should retrieve and return pets to their owners at their cars as part of the effort to avoid spread of the coronavirus, national vet organizations recommend.

One of the local veterinary offices doing so is My Pets Animal Hospital on Drane Field Road, Fox 13 News reports.

Staffers update owners via phone and payments are handled online.

“I think initially there was some concern that maybe we were being over the top but as things have progressed on a day to day basis, we felt like being at the forefront, taking these precautions will allow us to help as many pets as possible, as long as possible, while keeping our staff and clients safe,” said Dr. Donna McWilliams, the owner.

