Constance “Connie” R. Murray, 85

Ms. Constance “Connie” R. Murray, age 85, passed away at home on October 29, 2021.

Connie was born in Stryker, Ohio the oldest child of Calvin and Louella Riter. She grew up on the family farm in Stryker, where she graduated from Stryker High School as class valedictorian. She was a talented artist of oil paintings, enjoyed many hours of gardening and was an avid reader. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Connie worked as an accountant for several nonprofit businesses before retiring.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Fairy Riter all of Stryker.

She is survived by her brother Phil Riter of Stryker; children Wendy Arden of Plano Texas, Brad Murray of Lakeland, and Lisa McNamara of Lutz, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.