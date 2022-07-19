Concrete Barriers May Stay on South Florida Avenue Another Five Years

The low concrete barriers on both sides of South Florida Avenue in Dixieland may remain in place for another five years, The Ledger reports. Even if city and state officials decide on a new lane configuration for the one-mile stretch of road this summer, it will probably take five years for funding, design and construction of the roadway and sidewalks, Lakeland Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby told city commissioners on Monday. Mayor Bill Mutz asked him to see if anything can be done to shorten the timeline.