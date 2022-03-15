Committees: Retain ‘Drama’ and ‘Kite Runner’ in Middle and High School Libraries

The books “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini should be retained in libraries of Polk public middle and high schools, two advisory committees voted Thursday. They were the first two books reviewed of 16 removed from school libraries following complaints that they were harmful to minors or inappropriate. The Polk School Board will have the final decision. “The Kite Runner” had been available only in middle and high school libraries; “Drama” had been available in 35 libraries, the most of any of the challenged books, with a small handful below the middle school level.