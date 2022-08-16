Colonel David Lee Sims, 74

Colonel David Lee Sims, US Army (Ret) of Lakeland, FL, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 74, surrounded by his family.

David was born on January 30, 1948 in Norfolk, VA to Jackson David Sims and Margie Mae Eubank Sims. Born into a military family, David had a deep sense of patriotism and public service and followed his father and uncles into a career in the armed services, joining the Army in 1967. He served in posts throughout the world, but always called Alabama home – he didn’t follow a lot of sports, but always made time for Crimson Tide football. He retired as a colonel after 28 years of service and was a proud veteran.

A life-long learner, David read constantly and was passionate about American history and politics. He built his library into a treasure trove. In retirement, he enjoyed genealogy and delighted in sharing family stories and photographs with the many members of his extended family, all of whom he deeply loved.

David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ruth Smith Sims; his beloved children Arista (Michael) Kiffney of Vienna, VA and Nicholas (Stephanie) Sims of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren Sydney, Thomas, Matthew and Christalina; a brother Michael Sims, and many friends and extended family. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Meredith Ashley, his brother Donald Sims, and his sister Becky Storey.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.