CNBC features Lakeland-based photographer Grace Jicha Torres in a feature article and video titled, “This 23-year-old spent $45,000 to become a wedding photographer — now she makes $177,000 per year.” The article describes how Torres, a Southeastern University grad, applied a strong work ethic to elevate her passion for photography from a hobby to a side hustle to a successful business. | Gracetorresphoto.com