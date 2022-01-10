Clifton Darrell Key, 85

Clifton Darrell Key passed away on January 7 in Lakeland, Florida. Darrell was 85. Darrell was born on October 11, 1936 in Lakeland Florida where he was a lifetime resident. He was known as Cliff in his professional life and Darrell in his personal life.

Darrell retired from Lakeland Electric after 25+ years as a sub-station electrical foreman. He also owned an electrical contracting business. He was a licensed master electrician. Darrell was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 66 year, Agnes Rebecca. He is survived by his son Steve (Susan) and daughter Rhonda (Mark) Harrison, grandson Brian (Lindsay) Harrison, granddaughter Marissa Key (Alex), sisters Catherine Wimberley and Nell Blair. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his brothers John, EJ, Lewis Jr and Frank, and sisters Shirley Adams, Joan Barefoot and Wanda Ruszkowski.

A visitation will be Tuesday, January 11th 6 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12th at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.