Cleston Perry Spresser, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Cleston graduated from Lakeland High School in 1957 and served in the United States Navy (National Security Agency). He retired from Allen and Company in 2004. in his retirement, Cleston enjoyed growing orchids, taking cross country trips, going on cruises and spending time with family. He is remembered for his kind heart and practical advice. Cleston is survived by his wife of 58 years, Natalie: sons, Keith and Kyle; daughter-in-law, Louise; five grandchildren; Leilani, Maleia, Josue, Kevin and Kace.

No services will be held, and the family asks those who knew Cleston to honor him privately with prayer or fond memories. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.